Choose the plan that fits you best
Try our web filtering solution for free for 15 days
and then come up with the decision.
Basic
per month
- Phishing, malware
& other threats protection
Blocks access to domains containing harmful information. Prevents you network from accessing websites with viruses, malware etc.
- 66 web filtering categories
Filter content across 66 categories like pornography, gambling, and more with our AI-powered database of over 104 million websites.
- Safe Search for Google, Bing
Hide inappropriate materials from any search queries on Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo etc.
- Denylists, Allowlists, Namelists
Customize specific lists which can allow or deny access to particular websites despite of the categories settings.
- Policy per group
Assign individual filtering policies for particular group users via IP or DynDNS and collect group data.
Pro
per month
- Everything in Basic, plus:
- AppBlocker
An ability to block access to servers of a certain app, service, game or ecosystem without manual adding domains to the dany list.
- Schedule
Create your own schedule with different filtering rules which can be automatically changed by chosen time periods.
- SafeDNS roaming clients
& integration with AD
SafeDNS applications for various OS and ability to filter traffic within Active Directory environment
- Custom blockpage
Customize appearance of the block page. Choose one of preconfigured styles or create your own using HTML syntax (HTML is not available for SafeHome).
- Allowlist Only
Blocks access to any websites except ones from the allow list.
- Policy per user
Assign individual filtering policies for particular users via SafeDNS agent or IP and collect individual data.
- DoH Policy
Enable DoH for secure and private internet use. It enhances privacy by encrypting DNS queries over HTTPS, protecting your browsing data from interception and eavesdropping.
Pro +
per month
- Everything in Pro, plus:
- Personal manager
Get instant help at any time.
- Priority Phone Support
SLA response: 2 minutes
- SIEM integration
Connect SafeDNS and Amazon S3 to receive detailed query logs and security event data every 10 minutes to your bucket
$680,000 loss vs
Smart cybersecurity investments
Become a partner
Check out the latest conditions for resellers and brand your business with SafeDNS products. Benefit from tiered discounts, deal protection, and dedicated support from SafeDNS.Learn more
Use cases
US Hospital Network
US hospitals undergo cyberattacks daily, having been the number one targeted industry for hackers for many years in a row...
Hassle-Free Solution for a small ICT company
Specializing in automation solutions for SME customers, Fox Techno Service encountered web filtering challenges…
SafeDNS Ensures Compliance for a Cybersecurity Company
Hack-Inn needed an effective web filtering solution to mitigate risks and comply with ISO27001 standards…
We have 6 Million Protected End Users
William C.
Senior Systems Administrator
"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."