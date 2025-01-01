Who we are

Starting from 2010, SafeDNS has been providing the most crucial layer of cybersecurity for more than 4000 businesses to keep their data safe.

Every day we stand by for your safety

From Humble Beginnings

to Global Leaders Since 2010, we've been dedicated to our mission of developing effective internet security and web filtering. Over the past

12 years, we have become one of the leaders in providing web security solutions to a wide range of industries, including enterprises, SMBs, MSPs, OEMs, education, non-profit organizations, ISPs, WiFi and telecom providers,

and individual households across 69 countries.

Key to Success SafeDNS is about commitment to cutting-edge solutions

and a customer-focused approach. Our success has two major components: a robust technological foundation, including

a powerful DNS resolver with our in-house machine learning capabilities, and a highly skilled, exceptionally friendly,

and quick-to-respond team. We are proud of establishing

a trustworthy high-tech company with a human touch.