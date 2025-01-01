Who we are

Starting from 2010, SafeDNS has been providing the most crucial layer of cybersecurity for more than 4000 businesses to keep their data safe.
Since 2010, we've been dedicated to our mission of developing effective internet security and web filtering. Over the past
12 years, we have become one of the leaders in providing web security solutions to a wide range of industries, including enterprises, SMBs, MSPs, OEMs, education, non-profit organizations, ISPs, WiFi and telecom providers,
and individual households across 69 countries.
SafeDNS is about commitment to cutting-edge solutions
and a customer-focused approach. Our success has two major components: a robust technological foundation, including
a powerful DNS resolver with our in-house machine learning capabilities, and a highly skilled, exceptionally friendly,
and quick-to-respond team. We are proud of establishing
a trustworthy high-tech company with a human touch.
Our company’s development has never paused. The SafeDNS database undergoes daily refinements, ensuring coverage
of over 99% of the web's visible expanses. Every day,
we endeavor to make the best efforts to provide you with innovative solutions and remain at the forefront of the industry.
SafeDNS was founded
in Virginia, US.
AI and machine learning were incorporated into our content filtering solutions. In 2015,
we also received our first recognition: SafeDNS was certified as an approved Parental control product
by AV-Comparatives.
SafeDNS becomes a trusted web filtering provider recognized by several reputable rankings
Ultimately user-friendly SafeDNS dashboard with
an intuitive interface was launched.
Comprehensive CyberSecurity categories and AppBlocker were introduced.
SafeDNS is a company that develops a multi-award winning product and proudly serves millions of users
in 69 countries, enhancing experience across diverse sectors.
Join the army of happy users and start enjoying safe web surfing with SafeDNS now!
SafeDNS, a cybersecurity leader, collaborates with partners like IWF, BPjM, Project Arachnid, and Counter Terrorism Policing
to enhance online safety.
Our commitment extends to aiding users in achieving HIPAA, CIPA, GDPR, and other compliances, providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.
Why web filtering can be your company’s secret weapon to staying protected
TechRadar
SafeDNS can be your ideal partner in ensuring your business remains safe online. Security is one of the most pressing concerns for businesses of all sizes, as no-one wants to be caught out by malware or other risks when trying to grow and expand.
Members of the press can send their inquiries topr@safedns.com
Explore our documentation hub for cloud, database, and ISP solutions —everything you need for successful setups.Go to docs
Stay informed with the latest news, regulations, and updates on the Internet securityRead blog
After sending the form, you'll shortly be contacted by our manager.
Support and technical questionssupport@safedns.com
For pricing inquiries and purchasing questionssales@safedns.com
For account and payment supportaccount@safedns.com