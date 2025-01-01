safedns logo
Who we are

Starting from 2010, SafeDNS has been providing the most crucial layer of cybersecurity for more than 4000 businesses to keep their data safe.

Every day we stand by for your safety

From Humble Beginnings
to Global Leaders

Since 2010, we've been dedicated to our mission of developing effective internet security and web filtering. Over the past
12 years, we have become one of the leaders in providing web security solutions to a wide range of industries, including enterprises, SMBs, MSPs, OEMs, education, non-profit organizations, ISPs, WiFi and telecom providers,
and individual households across 69 countries.

Key to Success

SafeDNS is about commitment to cutting-edge solutions
and a customer-focused approach. Our success has two major components: a robust technological foundation, including
a powerful DNS resolver with our in-house machine learning capabilities, and a highly skilled, exceptionally friendly,
and quick-to-respond team. We are proud of establishing
a trustworthy high-tech company with a human touch.

SafeDNS Today

Our company’s development has never paused. The SafeDNS database undergoes daily refinements, ensuring coverage
of over 99% of the web's visible expanses. Every day,
we endeavor to make the best efforts to provide you with innovative solutions and remain at the forefront of the industry.

Key Milestones
on SafeDNS Journey
2010

SafeDNS was founded
in Virginia, US.

2015

AI and machine learning were incorporated into our content filtering solutions. In 2015,
we also received our first recognition: SafeDNS was certified as an approved Parental control product
by AV-Comparatives.

2017

SafeDNS becomes a trusted web filtering provider recognized by several reputable rankings

2019

Ultimately user-friendly SafeDNS dashboard with
an intuitive interface was launched.

2022

Comprehensive CyberSecurity categories and AppBlocker were introduced.

2023

SafeDNS is a company that develops a multi-award winning product and proudly serves millions of users
in 69 countries, enhancing experience across diverse sectors.

Join the army of happy users and start enjoying safe web surfing with SafeDNS now!

Trusted Partnerships
for Cybersecurity

SafeDNS, a cybersecurity leader, collaborates with partners like IWF, BPjM, Project Arachnid, and Counter Terrorism Policing
to enhance online safety.

Our commitment extends to aiding users in achieving HIPAA, CIPA, GDPR, and other compliances, providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

Points of presence

map of presence

Press about us

Why web filtering can be your company’s secret weapon to staying protected

TechRadar

    SafeDNS can be your ideal partner in ensuring your business remains safe online. Security is one of the most pressing concerns for businesses of all sizes, as no-one wants to be caught out by malware or other risks when trying to grow and expand.

    Read reviews of SafeDNS web content filtering service on SourceForgeRead SafeDNS web content filtering service reviews on GartnerRead SafeDNS web content filtering service reviews on G2

    Awards

    Members of the press can send their inquiries to

    pr@safedns.com

