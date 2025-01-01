Privacy policy

We’ve tried to keep it as simple as possible, but if you’re not familiar with terms like cookies, IP addresses and browsers, then read about these key terms first.

Your privacy matters to us so please do take the time to get to know our practices – and if you have any questions contact us. Information we collect.

Information you give us

We may ask you to provide us with personal information, such as your name, email address, telephone number, credit card details and other contact details.

Device information

We may collect device-specific information (such as your hardware model, operating system version, etc).

Log information

When you use our services, we may automatically collect and store certain information in server logs. This may include: details of how you used our service, such as your search queries, Internet protocol address, browser type, browser language, the date and time of your request and referral URL, etc.

Cookies

Our website, www.safedns.com, uses cookies. Cookies are small data files stored by the browser on your computer's hard drive, these identify your computer to our server and personalize the website for future use. Your personal information is not provided to us by a cookie. If you have not supplied us with your personal data, you can still browse our site anonymously. Your browser may be set up not to accept cookies, if this is the case you can still use our website, although some of the functionality may be lost.

IP addresses

We use IP addresses to administer our website, track your movements within the site and to analyze trends. The IP addresses do not provide us with your personally identifiable data. How we use information we collect.

We use the information we collect from all of our services to provide, maintain, protect and improve them, to develop new ones, and to protect SafeDNS and our users.

When you contact us, we may keep a record of your communication to help solve any issues you might be facing. We may use your email address to inform you about our services, such as letting you know about upcoming changes or improvements.

If you have opted-in to receive updates via email and then wish to be removed from this service, you can achieve this by following the unsubscribe instructions found at the bottom of the email. Information we share.

We do not share personal information with government agencies, companies, organizations and individuals outside of SafeDNS unless one of the following circumstances apply:

With your consent

We will share personal information with government agencies, companies, organizations or individuals outside of SafeDNS when we have your consent to do so.

For external processing

We may provide personal information to our affiliates or other trusted businesses or persons to process it for us, based on our instructions and in compliance with our Privacy Policy and any other appropriate confidentiality and security measures.

For legal reasons

We will share personal information with government agencies, companies, organizations or individuals outside of SafeDNS if we have a good-faith belief that access, use, preservation or disclosure of the information is reasonably necessary to:

- meet any applicable law, regulation, legal process or enforceable governmental request

- enforce applicable Terms of Service, including investigation of potential violations

- detect, prevent, or otherwise address fraud, security or technical issues

- protect against harm to the rights, property or safety of SafeDNS, our users or the public as required or permitted by law

We may share aggregated, non-personally identifiable information publicly and with our partners. For example, we may share information publicly to show trends about the general use of our services.

Links

Our website may contain links to other sites. We are not responsible for the privacy, content or services provided by the sites from such links and they are not covered by this Privacy Policy.

Information security

We work hard to protect SafeDNS and our users from unauthorized access to or unauthorized alteration, disclosure or destruction of information we hold. In particular:

- we encrypt many of our services using SSL

- we review our information collection, storage and processing practices, including physical security measures, to guard against unauthorized access to systems

- we restrict access to personal information to SafeDNS employees, contractors and agents who need to know that information in order to process it for us, and who are subject to strict contractual confidentiality obligations and may be disciplined or terminated if they fail to meet these obligations

Application

Our Privacy Policy applies to all of the services offered by SafeDNS, Inc. and its affiliates.

Changes

Our Privacy Policy may change from time to time. We will not reduce your rights under this Privacy Policy without your explicit consent.