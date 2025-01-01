Terms of service

1 Using our Services You must follow any policies made available to you within the Services. Don’t misuse our Services. For example, don’t interfere with our Services or try to access them using a method other than the interface and the instructions that we provide. You may use our Services only as permitted by law, including applicable export and re-export control laws and regulations. We may suspend or stop providing our Services to you if you do not comply with our terms or policies or if we are investigating suspected misconduct.

Using our Services does not give you ownership of any intellectual property rights in our Services or the content you access. You may not use content from our Services unless you obtain permission from its owner or are otherwise permitted by law. These terms do not grant you the right to use any branding or logos used in our Services. Don’t remove, obscure, or alter any legal notices displayed in or along with our Services. Our Services display some content that is not SafeDNS’s. This content is the sole responsibility of the entity that makes it available. We may review content to determine whether it is illegal or violates our policies, and we may remove or refuse to display content that we reasonably believe violates our policies or the law. But that does not necessarily mean that we review content, so please don’t assume that we do. In connection with your use of the Services, we may send you service announcements, administrative messages, and other information. You may opt out of some of those communications.

2 Privacy and Copyright Protection SafeDNS’s privacy policies explain how we treat your personal data and protect your privacy when you use our Services. By using our Services, you agree that SafeDNS can use such data in accordance with our Privacy Policies. We respond to notices of alleged copyright infringement and terminate accounts of repeat infringers according to the process set out in the U.S. Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

3 Your Content in our Services Some of our Services allow you to submit content. You retain ownership of any intellectual property rights that you hold in that content. In short, what belongs to you stays yours.

When you upload or otherwise submit content to our Services, you give SafeDNS (and those we work with) a worldwide license to use, host, store, reproduce, modify, create derivative works (such as those resulting from translations, adaptations or other changes we make so that your content works better with our Services), communicate, publish, publicly perform, publicly display and distribute such content. The rights you grant in this license are for the limited purpose of operating, promoting, and improving our Services, and to develop new ones. This license continues even if you stop using our Services. Some Services may offer you ways to access and remove content that has been provided to that Service. Also, in some of our Services, there are terms or settings that narrow the scope of our use of the content submitted in those Services. Make sure you have the necessary rights to grant us this license for any content that you submit to our Services.

You can find more information about how SafeDNS uses and stores content in the Privacy Policy. If you submit feedback or suggestions about our Services, we may use your feedback or suggestions without obligation to you.

4 About Software in our Services When a Service requires or includes downloadable software, this software may update automatically on your device once a new version or feature is available. Some Services may let you adjust your automatic update settings.

SafeDNS gives you a personal, worldwide, royalty-free, non-assignable and non-exclusive license to use the software provided to you by SafeDNS as part of the Services. This license is for the sole purpose of enabling you to use and enjoy the benefit of the Services as provided by SafeDNS, in the manner permitted by these terms. You may not copy, modify, distribute, sell, or lease any part of our Services or included software, nor may you reverse engineer or attempt to extract the source code of that software, unless laws prohibit those restrictions or you have our written permission. Open source software is important to us. Some software used in our Services may be offered under an open source license that we will make available to you. There may be provisions in the open source license that expressly override some of these terms.

5 Modifying and Terminating our Services We are constantly changing and improving our Services. We may add or remove functionalities or features, and we may suspend or stop a Service altogether.

You can stop using our Services at any time, although we’ll be sorry to see you go. SafeDNS may also stop providing Services to you, or add or create new limits to our Services at any time.

We believe that you own your data and preserving your access to such datais important. If we discontinue a Service, where reasonably possible, we will give you reasonable advance notice and a chance to get information out of that Service.

6 Our Warranties and Disclaimers We provide our Services using a commercially reasonable level of skill and care and we hope that you will enjoy using them. But there are certain things that we don’t promise about our Services.

OTHER THAN AS EXPRESSLY SET OUT IN THESE TERMS OR ADDITIONAL TERMS, NEITHER SAFEDNS NOR ITS SUPPLIERS OR DISTRIBUTORS MAKE ANY SPECIFIC PROMISES ABOUT THE SERVICES. FOR EXAMPLE, WE DON’T MAKE ANY COMMITMENTS ABOUT THE CONTENT WITHIN THE SERVICES, THE SPECIFIC FUNCTION OF THE SERVICES, OR THEIR RELIABILITY, AVAILABILITY, OR ABILITY TO MEET YOUR NEEDS. WE PROVIDE THE SERVICES “AS IS”. SOME JURISDICTIONS PROVIDE FOR CERTAIN WARRANTIES, LIKE THE IMPLIED WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, WE EXCLUDE ALL WARRANTIES.

7 Liability for our Services WHEN PERMITTED BY LAW, SAFEDNS, AND SAFEDNS’S SUPPLIERS AND DISTRIBUTORS, WILL NOT BE RESPONSIBLE FOR LOST PROFITS, REVENUES, OR DATA, FINANCIAL LOSSES OR INDIRECT, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES. TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, THE TOTAL LIABILITY OF SAFEDNS, AND ITS SUPPLIERS AND DISTRIBUTORS, FOR ANY CLAIM UNDER THESE TERMS, INCLUDING FOR ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES, IS LIMITED TO THE AMOUNT YOU PAID US TO USE THE SERVICES (OR, IF WE CHOOSE, TO SUPPLYING YOU THE SERVICES AGAIN).

IN ALL CASES, SAFEDNS, AND ITS SUPPLIERS AND DISTRIBUTORS, WILL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGE THAT IS NOT REASONABLY FORESEEABLE.

8 Fee-Based Services SafeDNS offers Services (e.g., SafeDNS Basic, SafeDNS Pro, SafeDNS Education & Nonprofit and so on) for purchase through its Website or for free through the free trial option on its Website.

If you purchased a Service or enrolled in the Free Trial, SafeDNS grants to you, and you accept, the non-assignable, nontransferable, non-sublicensable, and nonexclusive right to access and use the applicable Service only as authorized in these Terms of Service and related documentation as described on the Website for the duration of the subscription term and for the purchased number. For the avoidance of doubt, user means the real person behind the internet-connected device.

9 Fees End User is responsible for paying SafeDNS, as applicable, the Fees without setoff or deduction. Subscriptions are non-cancelable before the end of the subscription term and fees are non-refundable. If you originally paid by credit card, then you are aware that you can turn on the auto-renewal option, and SafeDNS will automatically charge your credit card or accepted payment account on record with SafeDNS for the subscription term upon the commencement of any renewal period. SafeDNS reserves the right to increase the Fees in its discretion prior to any renewal Subscription Term, provided that SafeDNS will notify the customer of such increased Fees.

10 Business uses of our Services If you are using our Services on behalf of a business, that business accepts these terms. It will hold harmless and indemnify SafeDNS and its affiliates, officers, agents, and employees from any claim, suit or action arising from or related to the use of the Services or violation of these terms, including any liability or expense arising from claims, losses, damages, suits, judgments, litigation costs and attorneys’ fees.

11 DNS Requests Limitations and overuse SafeDNS has a right to deactivate User’s account if the daily number of DNS requests generated by the account is significantly exceeding the average estimated requests limit for User’s billing plan for 2 weeks or longer. User will get a notification from SafeDNS twice, and in case of no response from the user his account will get canceled.

You may contact account@safedns.com for getting an information about daily limit of requests for various billing plans