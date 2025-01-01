Designed for seamless integration with ultimate performanceLeave request
The company's technology is based on resolving DNS queries and its database of over 109M categorized internet resources. These technological elements are the foundation of the SafeDNS efficient and reliable products and services with many features network operators find useful.
ISPs use SafeDNS to protect their entire customer base against web threats and offer end-users means to safeguard young internet surfers from harmful web content and online time wasters.
SafeDNS mobile and internet service providers attract new subscribers, increase their loyalty and get insights on user behavior online. For this endeavor, telecoms choose from our range of products and services that suit their goals.
Send us traffic requests
See the category of this domain/URL
You can choose what to do with this domain (For ex. block or allow)
Zero trust network architecture is a good investment against stolen
data and network threats. Use our product with your additional security
services and make your product ZTNA.
Decide which categories of content to block or allow on their network
among 61 categories of all visible part of the internet our web filtering
solution has to offer.
Compliance and regulation filler. Comply with regulation concerning
blocking resources deemed illegal, harmful, and dangerous by the
authorities.
Tailor the service to any individual needs by fine- tuning the filter. Create new categories based on your own needs.
No non-existing resources in Categorization DB. Only relevant information with daily updates, which allows us to constantly increase our resource base.
Our AI & ML automatically categorize internet resources and detect malicious ones, which allows SafeDNS to instantly prevent all threats to your data and network.