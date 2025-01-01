The company's technology is based on resolving DNS queries and its database of over 109M categorized internet resources. These technological elements are the foundation of the SafeDNS efficient and reliable products and services with many features network operators find useful.

ISPs use SafeDNS to protect their entire customer base against web threats and offer end-users means to safeguard young internet surfers from harmful web content and online time wasters.

SafeDNS mobile and internet service providers attract new subscribers, increase their loyalty and get insights on user behavior online. For this endeavor, telecoms choose from our range of products and services that suit their goals.