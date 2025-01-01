Choose the plan that fits you best
Try our web filtering solution for free for 15 days
and then come up with the decision.
- Up to 100 users per campus (more than 100 - $4 per additional user)
- Block Adult Content & Violence Content
- Malware, ransomware, phishing, & botnet protection
- Forced SafeSearch Mode for Google and Bing
- CIPA & IWF Compliant
- DoH Policy
$400per year
Use cases
Web Filtering Service Tailored to Preparatory School’s Needs
With a campus full of inquisitive teenage students and wireless internet freely available to them, Dwight School Canada knew a...
Reliable Web Filtering Service & Trafic Monitoring for the Church
Kevin Anderson, Network Engineer and Technical Support specialist for Bellaire Baptist Church, tells us about his work...
Reliable Service for Web Filtering & Access Management at University
With over 5 500 students and staff, Aurora University needed an efficient and easy-to-use solution to protect them...
We have 6 Million Protected End Users
William C.
Senior Systems Administrator
"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."