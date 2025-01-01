safedns logo

Choose the plan that fits you best

Try our web filtering solution for free for 15 days
and then come up with the decision.

Business
Education & Nonprofit
WiFi hotspots
Home
  • Up to 100 users per campus (more than 100 - $4 per additional user)
  • Block Adult Content & Violence Content
  • Malware, ransomware, phishing, & botnet protection
  • Forced SafeSearch Mode for Google and Bing
  • CIPA & IWF Compliant
  • DoH Policy

$400

per year
Start filtering

Use cases

Web Filtering Service Tailored to Preparatory School’s Needs

    With a campus full of inquisitive teenage students and wireless internet freely available to them, Dwight School Canada knew a...

    Reliable Web Filtering Service & Trafic Monitoring for the Church

      Kevin Anderson, Network Engineer and Technical Support specialist for Bellaire Baptist Church, tells us about his work...

      Reliable Service for Web Filtering & Access Management at University

        With over 5 500 students and staff, Aurora University needed an efficient and easy-to-use solution to protect them...

        We have 6 Million Protected End Users

        William C.

        Senior Systems Administrator

        "Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."

        Read reviews of SafeDNS web content filtering service on SourceForgeRead SafeDNS web content filtering service reviews on GartnerRead SafeDNS web content filtering service reviews on G2
        SafeDNS | Pricing