Choose the plan that fits you best
Try our web filtering solution for free for 15 days
and then come up with the decision.
- Supports any IP and dynamic DNS services
- Network protection from cyber risk
- White label opportunity
- Intelligent allow/block - per filtering policy
- Wi-Fi usage stats and reports
One AP covers up to 20 users, 4 AP minimum
Start filtering
$4access point / month
Use cases
Cloud filtering service for protecting government-provided Wi-Fi networks
SDT lngenieria is а managed service provider (MSP) and а contractor of the Ministry of...
Malware and Botnet Protection for a Managed IT Provider
Vaughn Reid III, CEO of Vital Computing, LLC, speaks about their experience working with SafeDNS.
Web filtering for an Internet & phone service provider
An Internet & phone service provider faced the task of finding a wellfitting content filtering solution that would help the...
We have 6 Million Protected End Users
William C.
Senior Systems Administrator
"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."