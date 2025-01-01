Choose the plan that fits you best
Try our web filtering solution for free for 15 days
and then come up with the decision.
Safe Home
- An Unlimited Number Of users
- Wi-Fi router filtering support
- Internet Usage Statistics
- 24/7 support
Start protecting
per year
$25.95
per 2 years (-23%)
$51.9
$39.95
Safe Family
- An Unlimited Number Of users
- Wi-Fi router filtering & NAT DNS support
- Agents support
- Detailed Internet Usage Statistics
- Internet Schedule
- AppBlocker Feature
- 24/7 support
Start protecting
per year
$35.95
per 2 years (-23%)
$71.9
$55.95
We have 6 Million Protected End Users
William C.
Senior Systems Administrator
"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."