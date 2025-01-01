safedns logo

SafeDNS partner program

SafeDNS Partner Program is created to support value-adding resellers in growing their business with SafeDNS and becoming more profitable. This program contains various tools and benefits aimed at making SafeDNS products selling easy, transparent and comprehensive.

Rewarding Program tiered discounts, deal protection, support from SafeDNS channel representatives, regular trainings and webinars. We offer everything you need to boost your revenue and grow your business.

Brand customization. We grant our partners ability to resell SafeDNS products under their logo. More info about pricing, requirements is available upon request.

Amplify win-win agreements
and solutions for greater impact

Benefits

  • Ability to sell SafeDNS products
  • Partner’s personal account on the SafeDNS website
  • Additional 15% margin through deal registration and deal protection
  • Dedicated partner manager
  • Assigned technical resource
  • Access to Sales and Marketing materials needed for easy Sale
  • Technical onboarding
  • Ability to sell SafeDNS products
  • Partner’s personal account on the SafeDNS website
  • Additional 25% margin through deal registration and deal protection
  • Dedicated partner manager
  • Assigned technical resource
  • Access to Sales and Marketing materials needed for easy Sale
  • Technical onboarding
  • NFR license for up to 25 users
  • SafeDNS leads
  • Indication on the website as a Silver partner
  • Ability to sell SafeDNS products
  • Partner’s personal account on the SafeDNS website
  • Additional 30% margin through deal registration and deal protection
  • Dedicated partner manager
  • Assigned technical resource
  • Access to Sales and Marketing materials needed for easy Sale
  • Technical onboarding
  • NFR license for up to 50 users
  • SafeDNS leads
  • Indication on the website as a Golden partner
  • Full whitelabel available
  • Marketing funds for product promotion

Requirements

  • Accept partner agreement
  • Pass welcome interview with your dedicated partner manager
  • Minimum 2 deals closed each quarter (any deal size)
  • Passing technical onboarding
  • The minimum amount of closed sales revenue in a quarter and a year (worked individually with a partner manager)
  • Quarterly business plan made with a partner manager

What’s inside?

  • The best option for new service providers or small niche resellers covering small businesses with 5 to 100 employees, residential users, educational and nonprofit institutions (schools, churches, libraries, museums)
  • Good choice for companies whose vertical is companies with 150-500 employees, school districts, library districts, malls, stadiums and large venues.
  • Silver partners must meet a minimum quarter revenue commitment.
  • Perfect match for large MSPs/MSSPs, distributors, integrators, wireless providers serving big food or store chains, Wi-Fi monetization businesses, and resellers collaborating with telecom providers and system integrators.

Partner Level

Registered
Silver
Gold

SafeDNS compliance process

SafeDNS holds the right to downgrade partner’s level on condition the requirements are not met during several consecutive quarters. During compliance check period, each partner is notified by dedicated partner manager about current standings and provided all necessary help if required.

Benefits

Each SafeDNS partner has a dedicated partner manager responsible for developing partner’s business within SafeDNS. Each SafeDNS partner is supported by a technical resource responsible for educating the partner on product capabilities and helping with customer-related activities.

Pricing and Discounting policy

License is non-cancellable and non-refundable.

Standard partner margin, without deal registration discount, is 7% off recommended retail price indicated on the website. This discount works only for non-registered deals and cannot be combined with additional partner-grade discounts.

Payment terms and conditions

Invoicing and payment process is done directly through SafeDNS. Access to the license key is granted once the payment process is completed. In specific cases, SafeDNS can provide extended payment options, which will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and will be reflected in an additional agreement.

Enrollment

To become a partner of SafeDNS please submit your application following the link and accept SafeDNS Partner agreement. Once completed, please be expecting a call from your dedicated partner manager for a quick welcome interview.SafeDNS holds the right to administer and modify the Partnership Program with the changes effective upon publishing on SafeDNS website.

Limitation of liability

The Software is provided by SafeDNS and accepted by Partner “as is”. Liability of the SafeDNS will be limited to a maximum of the original purchase price of the Software. SafeDNS will not be liable for any general, special, incidental or consequential damages including, but not limited to, loss of production, loss of profits, loss of revenue, loss of data, or any other business or economic disadvantage suffered by the Partner arising out of the use or failure to use the Software.

