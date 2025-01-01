SafeDNS Partner Program is created to support value-adding resellers in growing their business with SafeDNS and becoming more profitable. This program contains various tools and benefits aimed at making SafeDNS products selling easy, transparent and comprehensive.
Rewarding Program tiered discounts, deal protection, support from SafeDNS channel representatives, regular trainings and webinars. We offer everything you need to boost your revenue and grow your business.
Brand customization. We grant our partners ability to resell SafeDNS products under their logo. More info about pricing, requirements is available upon request.
Benefits
Requirements
What’s inside?
Partner Level
SafeDNS holds the right to downgrade partner’s level on condition the requirements are not met during several consecutive quarters. During compliance check period, each partner is notified by dedicated partner manager about current standings and provided all necessary help if required.
Each SafeDNS partner has a dedicated partner manager responsible for developing partner’s business within SafeDNS. Each SafeDNS partner is supported by a technical resource responsible for educating the partner on product capabilities and helping with customer-related activities.
License is non-cancellable and non-refundable.
Standard partner margin, without deal registration discount, is 7% off recommended retail price indicated on the website. This discount works only for non-registered deals and cannot be combined with additional partner-grade discounts.
Invoicing and payment process is done directly through SafeDNS. Access to the license key is granted once the payment process is completed. In specific cases, SafeDNS can provide extended payment options, which will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and will be reflected in an additional agreement.
To become a partner of SafeDNS please submit your application following the link and accept SafeDNS Partner agreement. Once completed, please be expecting a call from your dedicated partner manager for a quick welcome interview.SafeDNS holds the right to administer and modify the Partnership Program with the changes effective upon publishing on SafeDNS website.
The Software is provided by SafeDNS and accepted by Partner “as is”. Liability of the SafeDNS will be limited to a maximum of the original purchase price of the Software. SafeDNS will not be liable for any general, special, incidental or consequential damages including, but not limited to, loss of production, loss of profits, loss of revenue, loss of data, or any other business or economic disadvantage suffered by the Partner arising out of the use or failure to use the Software.
After sending the form, you'll shortly be contacted by our manager.
Support and technical questionssupport@safedns.com
For pricing inquiries and purchasing questionssales@safedns.com
For account and payment supportaccount@safedns.com