SafeDNS Partner Program is created to support value-adding resellers in growing their business with SafeDNS and becoming more profitable. This program contains various tools and benefits aimed at making SafeDNS products selling easy, transparent and comprehensive.

Rewarding Program tiered discounts, deal protection, support from SafeDNS channel representatives, regular trainings and webinars. We offer everything you need to boost your revenue and grow your business.

Brand customization. We grant our partners ability to resell SafeDNS products under their logo. More info about pricing, requirements is available upon request.