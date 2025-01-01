safedns logo
Stay cybersecure and meet digital safety standards in education

Keep students safe online and learning on track. SafeDNS filters harmful content
and threats, giving schools peace of mind and control over internet use

1200+

cyber incidents hit U.S. K-12 schools in 2024, an 80% increase from the previous year, according to K12 SIX

60%

of companies report detecting anomalous activity from DNS attacks each year

80%

of UK schools faced cyber incidents last year, prompting urgent calls for stronger cybersecurity, according to the NCSC

Why DNS Protection matters
for Education?

In today’s digital classrooms, every click shapes the learning experience. But with growing online threats, that same click could expose students to harmful content, malware, or even data breaches. Schools are no longer just centers of learning, they’re digital ecosystems that need protection.Whether it’s ensuring compliance with CIPA, KCSIE, or local safety standards, or simply giving teachers peace of mind, DNS protection is the invisible guard that keeps education secure, connected, and future-ready.Because protecting young minds means protecting the digital space they grow up in.

Secure the space where they learn, play, and grow

SafeDNS empowers schools and universities to create safe, focused online environments by blocking harmful content, malware, and inappropriate platforms, ensuring compliance with safety regulations like CIPA and KCSIE, while giving educators full control over what students can access online.

Keep your school network safe — in just one click

  • Fast deployment
  • Easy management
  • Kid-friendly filtering
  • 24/7 phone, email and live chat support
Block threats. Guide digital behavior

SafeDNS protects students and staff by blocking harmful content before it reaches the classroom. It stops malware, phishing, ransomware, botnets, and prevents DNS spoofing, tunneling, and other attacks. With DoH, DoT, and DNSSEC,
every student query stays private, encrypted, and secure.

Defend every query.
Protect every device

Whether in the classroom, library, or at home, SafeDNS keeps every device and connection secure. From routers and tablets
to mobile phones and school-issued Chromebooks, our DNS protection works across all platforms, ensuring safe learning everywhere students go.

Compliance made simple
for schools & universities

SafeDNS helps you stay compliant with various regulations, giving administrators peace of mind and protecting your institution from reputational and legal risks. Whether you’re governed by CIPA, KCSIE, FERPA, or other frameworks — SafeDNS makes compliance simple, consistent, and always up to date.

USA flag

CIPA (Children’s Internet Protection Act)

  • To meet CIPA requirements, SafeDNS provides:
  • Real-time blocking of obscene and harmful content
  • Filtering of visual depictions inappropriate for minors
  • Easy-to-manage admin dashboard for policy enforcement
  • Logging and reporting tools to demonstrate compliance
  • Compatible with E-rate program requirements
British flag

KCSIE (Keeping Children Safe
in Education)

  • To support KCSIE standards in the UK, SafeDNS enables:
  • Age-appropriate filtering across devices and locations
  • Monitoring access to harmful or extremist content
  • Tools for IT teams to review, act, and report on activity
  • Protection against grooming, radicalisation, and online abuse
  • Alignment with Ofsted’s expectations on safeguarding
Dwight School Canada needed a way
to manage student internet use

 “Having tried SafeDNS firsthand, the school’s IT department was convinced this web filtering service with a special plan for educational institutions fully met the school’s demands. The educators got a personalized filtering service with unlimited opportunities for fine-tuning.”

SafeDNS for Education

  • Phishing, Malware & other threats protection
  • Enforce Safe Search (Google, Bing)
  • Policy per group/user
  • Denylist/Allowlist/Namelist
  • Priority Phone Support
All Features

From $400

per 100 users / per year

SafeDNS in numbers

73 000 000+

cyber threats blocked daily

5 Billion

daily DNS requests

20 ms

latency worldwide

We have 6 Million Protected End Users

William C.

Senior Systems Administrator

"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."

