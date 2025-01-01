Stay cybersecure and meet digital safety standards in education

Keep students safe online and learning on track. SafeDNS filters harmful content
and threats, giving schools peace of mind and control over internet use
cyber incidents hit U.S. K-12 schools in 2024, an 80% increase from the previous year, according to K12 SIX
of companies report detecting anomalous activity from DNS attacks each year
of UK schools faced cyber incidents last year, prompting urgent calls for stronger cybersecurity, according to the NCSC
In today’s digital classrooms, every click shapes the learning experience. But with growing online threats, that same click could expose students to harmful content, malware, or even data breaches. Schools are no longer just centers of learning, they’re digital ecosystems that need protection.Whether it’s ensuring compliance with CIPA, KCSIE, or local safety standards, or simply giving teachers peace of mind, DNS protection is the invisible guard that keeps education secure, connected, and future-ready.Because protecting young minds means protecting the digital space they grow up in.
SafeDNS empowers schools and universities to create safe, focused online environments by blocking harmful content, malware, and inappropriate platforms, ensuring compliance with safety regulations like CIPA and KCSIE, while giving educators full control over what students can access online.Read more
SafeDNS protects students and staff by blocking harmful content before it reaches the classroom. It stops malware, phishing, ransomware, botnets, and prevents DNS spoofing, tunneling, and other attacks. With DoH, DoT, and DNSSEC,
every student query stays private, encrypted, and secure.
Whether in the classroom, library, or at home, SafeDNS keeps every device and connection secure. From routers and tablets
to mobile phones and school-issued Chromebooks, our DNS protection works across all platforms, ensuring safe learning everywhere students go.
SafeDNS helps you stay compliant with various regulations, giving administrators peace of mind and protecting your institution from reputational and legal risks. Whether you’re governed by CIPA, KCSIE, FERPA, or other frameworks — SafeDNS makes compliance simple, consistent, and always up to date.
by selecting the appropriate option on the registration page
Set up filtering in 5 minutes and configure all the necessary resources
Check usage statistics, control site categories
and enjoy a secure network
“Having tried SafeDNS firsthand, the school’s IT department was convinced this web filtering service with a special plan for educational institutions fully met the school’s demands. The educators got a personalized filtering service with unlimited opportunities for fine-tuning.”Read the full case
per 100 users / per yearStart a free trial
cyber threats blocked daily
daily DNS requests
latency worldwide
William C.
Senior Systems Administrator
"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."