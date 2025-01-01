What is behind SafeDNS solutions

SafeDNS features that provide maximum security and usability of our solution for completely everyone: from home users to large corporations, partners and Internet service providers.Start your free trial
SafeDNS provides web filtering and information security solutions that filter the internet at the DNS layer with AI-powered technology, such as automatic categorization of domains and malicious resources detection. The core SafeDNS service is in the cloud, and connecting to it requires no hardware and software.
With AppBlocker you can deny access to all the domains associated with a service. For instance, if the Zoom application is blocked, you cannot access the official website. Choose out of 80+ available apps, arranged in 11 global groups for easier surfing: Cybersecurity related, File sharing, Ecosystem applications etc.
Get internet access of your network under your full control. Allow your users to access only relevant internet resources. Protect your network from malicious and harmful content with the help of convenient features in the SafeDNS dashboard. In case corporate rules on web surfing are breached, you’ll be able to take swift and efficient measures.
Receive visual comprehensive reports about the domain names of resources visited by your staff, students, clients or family. See what categories are popular and change up your filtering policies accordingly, if needed. Daily, weekly, and monthly general & detailed internet usage stats.
SafeDNS provides the most extensive measures to prevent any bypass for both the cloud based system, and the software agent by blocking proxies and anonymizers. SafeDNS content filtering works on any network, even behind the NAT (Network Address Translation) and filtering settings take priority over the router-level filter settings.
SafeDNS Categorization Database combines AI and machine learning to analyze and process data from the company’s cloud filtering service, an army of web crawlers and other sources. Our comprehensive web categorization system processes over 1 billion DNS requests each day, categorizes 400K per day, and updates the Database daily.
A perfect solution for that wish to comply with the CIPA, in order to receive the E-Rate Funding. Our web filtering also complies with rules and regulations in Education from the IWF, BpjM, and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, Project Arachnid.
Moreover, Telecom providers, both fixed and mobile, need to meet their regulatory compliance obligations with solutions that can be deployed easily and with minimal on-premise equipment.
SafeDNS cloud filtering solution for ISPs is just such a solution. It takes the burden of costly infrastructure purchases and core network changes off the operator, while still providing industry leading content filtering solutions.
We operate a global, highly scalable Anycast network, providing fast, latency-free responses. As a top 10 DNS resolver, we use TIER IV nodes for optimal performance and distribute requests based on client location to enhance speed and stability, mitigating DDoS risks.
Our Guardian system blocks spam DNS queries by analyzing IP addresses and tracking request counts, responding to threats within 1 minute. Our server providers enhance security with machine learning traffic filtering, early DDoS detection, automatic scaling, bandwidth control, redundancy, and partnerships with Akamai and Cloudflare.
Use the schedule functionality to time the internet usage for your network users. When the timer is out, the user cannot access the internet from any device that is connected to home Wi-Fi or has the SafeDNS web filtering software installed. Do it remotely from the cloud and spend less time on web filtering settings.
Try our categorization based on artificial intelligence and machine learning right now. With AI, our database is constantly getting updated, and as new online threats or inappropriate content resources come, they go straight into one of our blocked categories, which allows SafeDNS to instantly prevent all threats to your data and network.