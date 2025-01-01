Wi-Fi Protection that works everywhere

SafeDNS gives WiFi providers and integrators the tools to filter content, block threats, and ensure compliance, without affecting speed or user experienceStart Securing Your Network
Public WiFi networks & hotspots
Hotels, cafes, and event spaces
Smart cities
& municipal WiFi
ISPs & WiFi integrators
SafeDNS helps Wi-Fi providers enforce safer browsing by automatically blocking harmful, illegal, or non-compliant content across all connected users. Whether it’s stopping CSAM, ransomware, or proxy abuse, our filtering engine ensures your network stays protected and aligned with regulatory standards, quietly working in the background, without adding complexity.Read more
Stop threats. Control content. Boost trust in your hotspot. Keep your Wi-Fi safe and clean. SafeDNS blocks malware, phishing, and harmful content across 66+ categories. Trusted by hotels, schools, and smart venues worldwide.
Deploy DNS filtering across all access points in minutes, no hardware, no configs. SafeDNS works at scale with simple DNS or API setup, fully compatible with any router or hotspot platform. Perfect for fast, zero-touch rollouts.
Whether it’s IWF, CIPA, ISO 27001, or regional regulations, SafeDNS helps your product stay compliant by design. SafeDNS helps your product meet modern demands. Boost perceived value, satisfy procurement checklists, and deliver peace of mind, right out of the box.
Promote your own brand by imprinting your corporate logo and custom domain on services offered to your customers. Our web filtering solution will work seamlessly under your brand
Easily manage multiple Wi-Fi locations or clients from one dashboard. Set custom filtering policies and automate provisioning across venues with our API, all under your control
Join our Partner Program built for Wi-Fi providers. Earn recurring revenue, scale fast, and deliver branded, secure internet your clients will trust
by selecting the appropriate option on the registration page
Set up filtering in 5 minutes and configure all the necessary resources
Check usage statistics, control site categories
and enjoy a secure network
To protect users on government-provided Wi-Fi, SDT Ingeniería chose SafeDNS for its reliable, regulation-compliant content filtering. Now, 80 networks are free from web threats and inappropriate content, enabling safe access to work, education, and everyday browsingRead the full case
William C.
Senior Systems Administrator
"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."