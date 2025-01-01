safedns logo
blue gradient

Wi-Fi Protection that works everywhere

SafeDNS gives WiFi providers and integrators the tools to filter content, block threats, and ensure compliance, without affecting speed or user experience

Start Securing Your Network
capitol
70%

of businesses offering free Wi-Fi don’t filter web content, increasing legal and reputational risk

1 in 4

Wi-Fi users has been targeted by phishing or malware while connected to an open network

82%

of hospitality and retail venues now see security as a competitive differentiator in Wi-Fi offerings

Ideal for

Public WiFi networks and hotspots

Public WiFi networks & hotspots

Hotels, cafes, and event spaces

Hotels, cafes, and event spaces

Smart cities and municipal WiFi

Smart cities
& municipal WiFi

ISPs and WiFi integrators

ISPs & WiFi integrators

Smart WiFi needs
Smart DNS

SafeDNS helps Wi-Fi providers enforce safer browsing by automatically blocking harmful, illegal, or non-compliant content across all connected users. Whether it’s stopping CSAM, ransomware, or proxy abuse, our filtering engine ensures your network stays protected and aligned with regulatory standards, quietly working in the background, without adding complexity.

Read more
tags with threats

Smarter Wi-Fi. Effortless Protection

  • Rapid API & SDK setup
  • White-label support
  • Full cloud integration
  • 24/7 phone, email and live chat support
Start protecting your hotspots

Secure Wi-Fi. Filter content
& block threats

Stop threats. Control content. Boost trust in your hotspot. Keep your Wi-Fi safe and clean. SafeDNS blocks malware, phishing, and harmful content across 66+ categories. Trusted by hotels, schools, and smart venues worldwide.

feature-image

No Hardware. No Hosting. Just Plug & Protect

Deploy DNS filtering across all access points in minutes, no hardware, no configs. SafeDNS works at scale with simple DNS or API setup, fully compatible with any router or hotspot platform. Perfect for fast, zero-touch rollouts.

feature-image

Drive Trust. Build Value. Stay Compliant

Whether it’s IWF, CIPA, ISO 27001, or regional regulations, SafeDNS helps your product stay compliant by design. SafeDNS helps your product meet modern demands. Boost perceived value, satisfy procurement checklists, and deliver peace of mind, right out of the box.

feature-image

Your Benefits

White labeling

White labeling

Promote your own brand by imprinting your corporate logo and custom domain on services offered to your customers. Our web filtering solution will work seamlessly under your brand

Multi-tenant panel

Multi-tenant panel

Easily manage multiple Wi-Fi locations or clients from one dashboard. Set custom filtering policies and automate provisioning across venues with our API, all under your control

Partnership program

Partnership program

Join our Partner Program built for Wi-Fi providers. Earn recurring revenue, scale fast, and deliver branded, secure internet your clients will trust

left gradient
1
start
free trial
Start your free trial

by selecting the appropriate option on the registration page

2
set up
in 5 minutes

Set up filtering in 5 minutes and configure all the necessary resources

3
enjoy
secure network

Check usage statistics, control site categories
and enjoy a secure network

use case

SDT Ingeniería Secures 80 Public Wi-Fi Networks with SafeDNS

To protect users on government-provided Wi-Fi, SDT Ingeniería chose SafeDNS for its reliable, regulation-compliant content filtering. Now, 80 networks are free from web threats and inappropriate content, enabling safe access to work, education, and everyday browsing

Read the full case

SafeDNS in numbers

73 000 000+

cyber threats blocked daily

5 Billion

daily DNS requests

20 ms

latency worldwide

right gradient

We have 6 Million Protected End Users

William C.

Senior Systems Administrator

"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."

Read reviews of SafeDNS web content filtering service on SourceForgeRead SafeDNS web content filtering service reviews on GartnerRead SafeDNS web content filtering service reviews on G2