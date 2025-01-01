safedns logo
Secure your business from online threats with SafeDNS

Every click matters. Shield your business from harmful websites, prevent cyber threats, and keep employees safe online with intelligent DNS filtering built for SMBs

90%

of malware utilizes DNS at some point
in the attack lifecycle to further its operations

88%

of companies report detecting anomalous activity from DNS attacks each year

34%

of all targeted attacks can be prevented at the DNS level

Why DNS Protection matters for SMBs?

Cybercriminals exploit DNS to spread malware, phishing,
and ransomware, making it a critical attack vector for SMBs. Without DNS-layer security, businesses risk breaches, downtime, and financial losses. Unlike traditional security,
our solution analyzes DNS patterns in real time, ensuring proactive protection and filtering without performance impact.
Our ProtectiveDNS blocks malicious domains, detects DNS tunneling, and encrypts DNS traffic with DoH and DoT, ensuring threats are stopped before they reach your network.

Proactive security for zero-day vulnerabilities

SafeDNS delivers proactive security against zero-day threats with advanced AI and ML, blocking malicious activity at the DNS level before it can exploit your network. Our ProtectiveDNS stops unknown threats in real-time, preventing malware, DNS Tunnelling, and other attacks from bypassing defenses.

Secure your network in a single click

  • Fast deployment
  • Easy management
  • Clear documentation
  • 24/7 phone, email and live chat support
Stop threats before they reach your Business

When businesses need to secure their network and prevent cyberattacks effortlessly, SafeDNS delivers. Our solution blocks malware, phishing, ransomware, and botnets while preventing MITM attacks, DNS spoofing, and DNS tunneling. With DoH, DoT, and DNSSEC, every request stays encrypted and tamper-proof.

Filter, Restrict, and Optimize
in one click

Managing internet access shouldn’t be a challenge. SafeDNS simplifies content filtering with 66 AI-driven categories and an AppBlocker, helping businesses block distractions, restrict harmful content, and control app usage with ease. Optimize bandwidth, enforce policies, and create a secure, focused work environment, effortlessly.

Defend ev﻿ery query.
Protect every device

Secure all connections, everywhere. SafeDNS protects every device, every query, everywhere, from desktops and mobile devices to IoT and corporate networks. No matter the device or operating system, your entire network stays protected on-site, remote, and everywhere in between.

Is your business protected from DNS-based cyber threats?

Our cybersecurity specialists will conduct a free security audit of your network to identify vulnerabilities, assess DNS security risks, and provide expert recommendations tailored to your business needs.

What you’ll get

Comprehensive DNS Security Analysis — uncover hidden threats in your network

Risk Assessment &
Recommendations — expert insights to strengthen your defenses

Personalized Consultation — discuss your security posture with top specialists

use case

SafeDNS Ensures Compliance for a Cybersecurity Company

Hack-Inn faced the challenge of establishing effective web filtering controls to mitigate cybersecurity risks and comply with ISO27001 standards. They needed a reliable solution that would allow them to monitor and control web browsing activities, ensuring that their employees were not accessing unauthorized or risky websites.

Read the full case

SafeDNS in numbers

73 000 000+

cyber threats blocked daily

5 Billion

daily DNS requests

20 ms

latency worldwide

Customer reviews

William C.

Senior Systems Administrator

"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."

