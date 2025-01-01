Secure your business from online threats with SafeDNS

Why DNS Protection matters for SMBs?

Cybercriminals exploit DNS to spread malware, phishing,

and ransomware, making it a critical attack vector for SMBs. Without DNS-layer security, businesses risk breaches, downtime, and financial losses. Unlike traditional security,

our solution analyzes DNS patterns in real time, ensuring proactive protection and filtering without performance impact.

Our ProtectiveDNS blocks malicious domains, detects DNS tunneling, and encrypts DNS traffic with DoH and DoT, ensuring threats are stopped before they reach your network.