Secure your business from online threats with SafeDNS

Cybercriminals exploit DNS to spread malware, phishing,
and ransomware, making it a critical attack vector for SMBs. Without DNS-layer security, businesses risk breaches, downtime, and financial losses. Unlike traditional security,
our solution analyzes DNS patterns in real time, ensuring proactive protection and filtering without performance impact.
Our ProtectiveDNS blocks malicious domains, detects DNS tunneling, and encrypts DNS traffic with DoH and DoT, ensuring threats are stopped before they reach your network.
SafeDNS delivers proactive security against zero-day threats with advanced AI and ML, blocking malicious activity at the DNS level before it can exploit your network. Our ProtectiveDNS stops unknown threats in real-time, preventing malware, DNS Tunnelling, and other attacks from bypassing defenses.Read more
When businesses need to secure their network and prevent cyberattacks effortlessly, SafeDNS delivers. Our solution blocks malware, phishing, ransomware, and botnets while preventing MITM attacks, DNS spoofing, and DNS tunneling. With DoH, DoT, and DNSSEC, every request stays encrypted and tamper-proof.
Managing internet access shouldn’t be a challenge. SafeDNS simplifies content filtering with 66 AI-driven categories and an AppBlocker, helping businesses block distractions, restrict harmful content, and control app usage with ease. Optimize bandwidth, enforce policies, and create a secure, focused work environment, effortlessly.
Secure all connections, everywhere. SafeDNS protects every device, every query, everywhere, from desktops and mobile devices to IoT and corporate networks. No matter the device or operating system, your entire network stays protected on-site, remote, and everywhere in between.
Our cybersecurity specialists will conduct a free security audit of your network to identify vulnerabilities, assess DNS security risks, and provide expert recommendations tailored to your business needs.
Comprehensive DNS Security Analysis — uncover hidden threats in your network
Risk Assessment &
Recommendations — expert insights to strengthen your defenses
Personalized Consultation — discuss your security posture with top specialists
Hack-Inn faced the challenge of establishing effective web filtering controls to mitigate cybersecurity risks and comply with ISO27001 standards. They needed a reliable solution that would allow them to monitor and control web browsing activities, ensuring that their employees were not accessing unauthorized or risky websites.Read the full case
William C.
Senior Systems Administrator
"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."