Build smarter, safer, and more trusted digital products

SafeDNS empowers OEMs to embed advanced DNS filtering and threat protection into their products fast. From security platforms to secure browsers and routers,
add powerful security without the heavy lift
OEM partners use SafeDNS to embed filtering, compliance, and security into their own platforms
time-to-market for OEMs integrating SafeDNS vs building internal threat filtering systems
of OEM partners report increased product value, user retention, and faster compliance wins integrating SafeDNS
Your users expect security. Your platform deserves an edge. SafeDNS lets OEMs embed real-time filtering and threat protection directly into their products, from routers and parental control tools to compliance platforms and secure browsers.
No heavy infrastructure. No complex maintenance. Just powerful protection where it matters most, at the DNS layer.
SafeDNS blocks phishing, malware, DNS tunneling, and botnets, while also filtering harmful or unwanted content across 66 categories. Easily embed both security and content control into your product with one powerful DNS-based solution.
SafeDNS runs entirely in the cloud. OEMs can connect via API to offer full DNS filtering without deploying servers or managing infrastructure. Scalable, lightweight, and built for distributed environments, from home routers to enterprise platforms.
Whether it’s IWF, CIPA, ISO 27001, or regional regulations, SafeDNS helps your product stay compliant by design. SafeDNS helps your product meet modern demands. Boost perceived value, satisfy procurement checklists, and deliver peace of mind, right out of the box.
by selecting the appropriate option on the registration page
Set up filtering in 5 minutes and configure all the necessary resources
Check usage statistics, control site categories
and enjoy a secure network
Dovado said about the release of the SafeDNS enhanced router, “We’ve introduced a really nice and simple parental control solution we know parents are going to love! Simply insert your SafeDNS login credentials into the router and surf in peace”Read the full case
cyber threats blocked daily
daily DNS requests
latency worldwide
William C.
Senior Systems Administrator
"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."