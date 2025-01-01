safedns logo
Build smarter, safer, and more trusted digital products

SafeDNS empowers OEMs to embed advanced DNS filtering and threat protection into their products fast. From security platforms to secure browsers and routers,
add powerful security without the heavy lift

100+

OEM partners use SafeDNS to embed filtering, compliance, and security into their own platforms

2X Faster

time-to-market for OEMs integrating SafeDNS vs building internal threat filtering systems

90%

of OEM partners report increased product value, user retention, and faster compliance wins integrating SafeDNS

Ideal for

Security vendors

Networking hardware

Firewalls and DLP and DPI

Governments and Regulators

Build smarter offers with embedded DNS Protection

Your users expect security. Your platform deserves an edge. SafeDNS lets OEMs embed real-time filtering and threat protection directly into their products, from routers and parental control tools to compliance platforms and secure browsers.
No heavy infrastructure. No complex maintenance. Just powerful protection where it matters most, at the DNS layer.

tags with threats

Powerful Tech. Simple Integration

  • Rapid API & SDK setup
  • White-label support
  • Full cloud integration
  • 24/7 phone, email and live chat support
Block threats. Filter content. Protect your users

SafeDNS blocks phishing, malware, DNS tunneling, and botnets, while also filtering harmful or unwanted content across 66 categories. Easily embed both security and content control into your product with one powerful DNS-based solution.

feature-image

No Hardware. No Hosting. Just Plug & Protect

SafeDNS runs entirely in the cloud. OEMs can connect via API to offer full DNS filtering without deploying servers or managing infrastructure. Scalable, lightweight, and built for distributed environments, from home routers to enterprise platforms.

feature-image

Drive Trust. Build Value. Stay Compliant

Whether it’s IWF, CIPA, ISO 27001, or regional regulations, SafeDNS helps your product stay compliant by design. SafeDNS helps your product meet modern demands. Boost perceived value, satisfy procurement checklists, and deliver peace of mind, right out of the box.

feature-image

API / SDK Integration

  • Embed our Categorization Database directly into your product with flexible API or SDK access.
  • Real-time domain categorization for dynamic web filtering
  • AI/ML-enhanced accuracy to detect new and evolving threats
  • Lightweight architecture built for fast implementation and minimal resource load
  • Granular category mapping with real-time updates
Cloud Platform Integration

  • Connect to the SafeDNS Ready Cloud Solution via API and unlock full DNS protection, without hosting or maintaining infrastructure.
  • Seamless front-end integration with your own UI/UX
  • Full filtering & threat protection
  • Multi-tenant support
  • Policy control, logs, analytics
Start your free trial

by selecting the appropriate option on the registration page

Set up filtering in 5 minutes and configure all the necessary resources

Check usage statistics, control site categories
and enjoy a secure network

use case

Dovado aimed to enhance its routers with added cybersecurity value for users

Dovado said about the release of the SafeDNS enhanced router, “We’ve introduced a really nice and simple parental control solution we know parents are going to love! Simply insert your SafeDNS login credentials into the router and surf in peace”

Read the full case

SafeDNS in numbers

73 000 000+

cyber threats blocked daily

5 Billion

daily DNS requests

20 ms

latency worldwide

We have 6 Million Protected End Users

William C.

Senior Systems Administrator

"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."

