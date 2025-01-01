Stay cybersecure and meet digital safety standards for Nonprofits

Why DNS protection matters

for nonprofits?

501(c)(3) and publicly-funded organizations face growing digital threats, from ransomware to phishing, yet often lack

the resources for enterprise-level cybersecurity. SafeDNS offers an easy-to-deploy, cost-effective solution to protect your digital environment from harmful content, malicious activity, and data leaks.Whether you’re safeguarding donor information, securing staff communication, or ensuring compliance with data protection standards, DNS security is your first line of defense.Because protecting your mission means protecting the systems and people behind it.