Stay cybersecure and meet digital safety standards for Nonprofits

Protect your cause, your community, and your data. SafeDNS shields nonprofits
from harmful content, phishing, and cyber threats—empowering organizations to stay focused on what truly matters
nonprofits globally targeted by cyber threats in 2024 alone, with many lacking foundational DNS protection
more likely for nonprofits to be targeted by phishing due to publicly available contact information
of nonprofit leaders list cybersecurity as a major concern, yet less than half have active threat monitoring in place
501(c)(3) and publicly-funded organizations face growing digital threats, from ransomware to phishing, yet often lack
the resources for enterprise-level cybersecurity. SafeDNS offers an easy-to-deploy, cost-effective solution to protect your digital environment from harmful content, malicious activity, and data leaks.Whether you’re safeguarding donor information, securing staff communication, or ensuring compliance with data protection standards, DNS security is your first line of defense.Because protecting your mission means protecting the systems and people behind it.
Cybercriminals don’t care that you’re changing the world, they see nonprofits as easy targets. Limited IT resources, public staff directories, and high-trust communication make organizations like yours more vulnerable. SafeDNS is built for the way nonprofits work, protecting distributed teams, filtering harmful content, and securing data with minimal tech overhead.Read more
SafeDNS proactively filters inappropriate content before it enters your network. From phishing and ransomware to cryptojacking and DNS hijacking, we keep your organization safe, encrypted and compliant, with DoH, DoT, and DNSSEC.
Deploy enterprise-grade security without buying a single device. SafeDNS works entirely in the cloud, protecting all your users, whether they’re in the office, working remotely, or in the field, through simple DNS-based filtering. No appliances, no installations, no maintenance.
From donor confidentiality to CIPA compliance & E-Rate, SafeDNS helps you stay on the right side of regulations without complicated tech. We provide clear audit logs, easy policy control, and user-level insights to help you build digital trust.
Set up filtering in 5 minutes and configure all the necessary resources
Check usage statistics, control site categories and enjoy a secure network
Facing the challenge of protecting their congregation online without stretching their budget, Hope Church turned to SafeDNS. With easy deployment and powerful content filtering, they created a safer digital environment, no hardware, no hassle. Discover how they made cybersecurity simple, affordable, and mission-aligned.Read the full case
cyber threats blocked daily
daily DNS requests
latency worldwide
William C.
Senior Systems Administrator
"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."