safedns logo
round skyscrapers

Enterprise-Grade DNS Security built for global scale

Harness the power of AI-driven DNS security to stop advanced threats, protect your global infrastructure, and meet compliance without slowing your business down

Protect my infrastructure
blue gradient
94%

of organizations experience DNS-based threats that bypass traditional defenses

3x faster

threat detection with AI-driven DNS resolution compared to standard firewalls

100% visibility

across all DNS queries—on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments

Why Enterprises Choose SafeDNS

Enterprises face complex and evolving threats that traditional security layers fail to catch. DNS-based attacks like data exfiltration, C2C communication, DNS Tunnelling and DGAs often go unnoticed. SafeDNS applies real-time AI/ML to identify and block these threats at the root, the DNS layer. Our Protective DNS solution integrates seamlessly into enterprise infrastructures, delivering encrypted traffic inspection, policy enforcement, zero trust DNS controls, and forensic query logs
to enable complete visibility and threat response.

adornment

Zero-Day threat mitigation at enterprise scale

SafeDNS protects enterprises against the most advanced cyber threats, including ransomware payload delivery, DNS tunneling, MITM attacks, and domain shadowing. With support for zero-day threat detection, threat intelligence enrichment, and SIEM/
SOAR integrations, SafeDNS becomes your DNS shield powerful, silent, and immediate.

Read more
tags with threats

Secure your network in a single click

  • Fast deployment
  • Easy management
  • Clear documentation
  • 24/7 phone, email and live chat support
Try it right now

Stop threats before they reach your business

SafeDNS protects enterprise infrastructure by blocking malware, phishing, ransomware, and botnets at the DNS level. With advanced defense against tunneling, spoofing, and MITM attacks, and full encryption via DoH, DoT, and DNSSEC, every request stays secure, compliant, and under control.

feature-image

Filter, Restrict, and Optimize
at scale

SafeDNS gives enterprises powerful, AI-driven content filtering with 66 categories and AppBlocker to control app usage, block threats, and reduce distractions. Enforce policies, optimize bandwidth, and secure your entire network, from a single, centralized dashboard.

feature-image

Scalable Security for Cloud, Hybrid & On-Prem

Seamlessly protect DNS traffic across on-prem, hybrid,and multi-cloud environments with unified policy management and real-time threat detection. SafeDNS integrates effortlessly with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and private infrastructures, so you can scale securely without adding complexity.

feature-image

SOC 2

  • Continuous monitoring and logging of DNS traffic across all endpoints
  • Detailed audit trails for data access and policy changes
  • Encrypted DNS resolution using DoH and DoT protocols
  • Centralized policy enforcement for all users and devices
  • Easy integration with SIEM and reporting tools for streamlined audits

ISO/IEC 27001

  • DNS-layer threat prevention as part of an ISO-aligned risk framework
  • Supports access control, monitoring, and incident response
  • DNS logs for risk assessments and evidence
  • Encrypted, redundant, secure-by-design infrastructure
  • Tools for maintaining data confidentiality, integrity,
    and availability
Read more
left gradient
1
book
a technical demo

Discuss deployment scenarios and integrations tailored to your environment

2
set up
in 5 minutes

Set up filtering in 5 minutes and configure all the necessary resources

3
enjoy
secure infrastructure

Gain full visibility, enforce policies, and secure your entire network

use case

US Hospital Network was looking
for an additional level of security because of the failures that occurred
in the firewall

"SafeDNS cloud service for web content filtering turned out to be exactly what we was looking for. The company is not losing money on cyberattacks anymore, the hospital infrastructure is working flawlessly, and the threat of personal data and corporate documentation leaks has been eliminated. Moreover, DNS filtering allowed to get a HIPAA certificate easily."

Read the full case

SafeDNS in numbers

73 000 000+

cyber threats blocked daily

5 Billion

daily DNS requests

20 ms

latency worldwide

KeeneticProdataBridge One SolutionsDreyfousSama wifiDeteincoKeeneticnsp
right gradient

We have 6 Million Protected End Users

William C.

Senior Systems Administrator

"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."

Read reviews of SafeDNS web content filtering service on SourceForgeRead SafeDNS web content filtering service reviews on GartnerRead SafeDNS web content filtering service reviews on G2