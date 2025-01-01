safedns logo
left gradient

Stop threats where they start
with ProtectiveDNS

Transform your network into a secure zone with global threat intelligence at your fingertips

Start now
right gradient
feature

RevealSecurity Gaps

Identify vulnerabilities with real-time insights and analytics

feature

ReactWithout Delay

Block threats instantly with real-time AI-driven protection

feature

ResistNetwork Threats

Repel all threats to your network with SafeDNS

gradient

SafeDNS in numbers

73 000 000+

cyber threats blocked daily

5 Billion

daily DNS requests

20 ms

latency worldwide

Proactive security for zero-day vulnerabilities

SafeDNS delivers proactive security against zero-day threats with advanced AI and ML, blocking malicious activity at the DNS level before it can exploit your network. Our ProtectiveDNS stops unknown threats in real-time, preventing malware, DNS Tunnelling, and other attacks from bypassing defenses.

Read more

Our main advantages

ProtectiveDNS

Stop threats at the DNS level before they reach your network. SafeDNS blocks malicious domains and DNS Attacks in real time, securing every query and device

start filtering
SMBs
Education
ISPs
Wi-Fi
Enterprise
MSPs
Explore

AI & ML Powered security
that evolves with every threat

With AI, our database is constantly getting updated, and as new online threats or inappropriate content resources come, they go straight into one of our blocked categories, which allows SafeDNS to instantly prevent all threats to your data and network.

Trusted Partnerships for Cybersecurity

Internet Watch FoundationBPJM modul 2021Counter Terrorism PolicingFriendly WiFiShield By Project ArachnidVirusToral
gradient

Customer reviews

William C.

Senior Systems Administrator

"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."

Read reviews of SafeDNS web content filtering service on SourceForgeRead SafeDNS web content filtering service reviews on GartnerRead SafeDNS web content filtering service reviews on G2
gradient

Awards

Top performer of winter 2025quality of supporthighest user adoptionMSP Aliance