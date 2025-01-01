ProtectiveDNS
Stop threats at the DNS level before they reach your network. SafeDNS blocks malicious domains and DNS Attacks in real time, securing every query and device
Transform your network into a secure zone with global threat intelligence at your fingertips
Identify vulnerabilities with real-time insights and analytics
Block threats instantly with real-time AI-driven protection
Repel all threats to your network with SafeDNS
cyber threats blocked daily
daily DNS requests
latency worldwide
SafeDNS delivers proactive security against zero-day threats with advanced AI and ML, blocking malicious activity at the DNS level before it can exploit your network. Our ProtectiveDNS stops unknown threats in real-time, preventing malware, DNS Tunnelling, and other attacks from bypassing defenses.Read more
Stop threats at the DNS level before they reach your network. SafeDNS blocks malicious domains and DNS Attacks in real time, securing every query and device
With AI, our database is constantly getting updated, and as new online threats or inappropriate content resources come, they go straight into one of our blocked categories, which allows SafeDNS to instantly prevent all threats to your data and network.
William C.
Senior Systems Administrator
"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."