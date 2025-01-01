Cloud web filtering solution built for MSPs

Vital Computing needed a non-complicated solution for malware and botnet protection and Internet content filtering for their clients

SafeDNS Cloud-based Internet content filtering provides both Vital Computing and their clients an additional layer of security at the network level. It also shields their clients from inappropriate content on devices connected to their networks and guest Wi-Fis.

Reaching the conclusion, CEO of Vital Computing says: “SafeDNS has provided us with great support over the years. They now offer both phone and traditional email-based support. The staff at SafeDNS actively seek feedback from their customers and continuously work to improve their product and service offerings.”