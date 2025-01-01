CMMC compliance

Contractors and subcontractors collaborating with

the Department of Defense (DoD) are required to follow

the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

guidelines.

These guidelines specify a range of security standards and protocols designed to strengthen cybersecurity defenses.

Their aim is to indicate to the DoD whether an entity possesses the necessary security measures to handle sensitive or classified data. Utilizing SafeDNS protective DNS services enables you

to meet these regulatory requirements effectively, while also enhancing your overall cybersecurity posture.