DNS filtering
for manufacturing

Protect your network from cyber threats and ensure uninterrupted production with our state-of-the-art DNS filtering solution.

$4.47M

the average cost of a data breach

Phishing

direct abuse of IT systems, errors and omissions, and use of mobile devices —
the primary reasons behind most cyber incidents

With 20%

representation, globally, the manufacturing sector is the most targeted in all cyber extortion campaigns

CMMC compliance

Contractors and subcontractors collaborating with
the Department of Defense (DoD) are required to follow
the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)
guidelines.
These guidelines specify a range of security standards and protocols designed to strengthen cybersecurity defenses.
Their aim is to indicate to the DoD whether an entity possesses the necessary security measures to handle sensitive or classified data. Utilizing SafeDNS protective DNS services enables you
to meet these regulatory requirements effectively, while also enhancing your overall cybersecurity posture.

Easy to use

  • Fast deployment
  • Easy management
  • Clear documentation
  • 24/7 phone, email and live chat support
Real-time Threat Protection

Shield your company from a myriad of cyber threats including phishing attempts, malware infiltration, and botnet attacks with our AI & ML advanced threat protection system.

Internet Access Management & Content Filtering

Control and manage internet access with precision by blocking inappropriate content and non-work-related websites, ensuring a productive and secure digital environment for your team.

Most Sustainable Resolver

SafeDNS boasts the most sustainable DNS resolver, guaranteeing zero latency and uninterrupted network security even amidst high-volume traffic scenarios, ensuring your operations run smoothly without compromise.

Seamless Integration & Management

Experience unparalleled convenience with our hassle-free integration process, taking less than 5 minutes to set up, and manage everything effortlessly from a single intuitive dashboard.

24/7 Technical Support

Rest easy knowing that our dedicated team of experts is available around the clock to provide you with timely assistance and resolve any queries or issues that may arise.

SafeDNS Ensures Compliance for a Cybersecurity Company

Hack-Inn faced the challenge of establishing effective web filtering controls to mitigate cybersecurity risks and comply with ISO27001 standards. They needed a reliable solution that would allow them to monitor and control web browsing activities, ensuring that their employees were not accessing unauthorized or risky websites.

SafeDNS in numbers

SafeDNS for SMB

  • Phishing, Malware & other threats protection
  • Policy Per Individual & Group
  • AppBlocker
  • Priority Phone Support
All Features

From 0.9$

per user per month
We have 6 Million Protected End Users

William C.

Senior Systems Administrator

"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."

