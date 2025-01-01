Web filtering for ISPs

The most flexible and secure solution for internet service providers who want to take the protection of their network to a new level.
SafeDNS offers a range of products and services to suit telecoms goals, moreover with SafeDNS mobile and internet service provider attract new subscribers, increase their loyalty and get insights on user behavior online.
SafeDNS Parental Control Platform is a unique standalone solution installed inside the operator’s network on a dedicated physical or virtual server.
Our solution will help you comply with all rules and regulations regarding the blocking of resources that the authorities consider illegal, harmful and dangerous.
Block TikTok, 1xBet, cryptocurrency exchanges, and other websites and apps in compliance with legal requirements.
Tailor the service to any individual needs by fine-tuning the filter. Just choose which of the 61 content categories to block or allow or use it for marketing purposes.
To ensure a smooth internet connection with no delays.
We can provide you with a unique server, if you require a local dns requests.
Our servers are fully protected from DDoS attacks.
Our technological features allow you to minimize network latency using our ISP solution.
With AI, our database is constantly getting updated, and as new online threats or inappropriate content resources come, they go straight into one of our blocked categories, which allows SafeDNS to instantly prevent all threats to your data and network.
The best way to manage groups of users by a single API call or access the database to check the category of any domain online.
Categorization SDK provides you with the best performance operating the SafeDNS domains database. The database Is offline so it can handle tons of queries per second.
Make your own DNS-filtering service for your customers with our easy-to-integrate filtering service for Internet Service Providers. No need to engage developers, just install the service according to the guide.
Simple and robust DNS filtering for a company of any size. Easy to configure on any router, computer or smartphone or just install the SafeDNS agent.
SafeDNS pays close attention to the regional regulations and updates the database of harmful websites to make sure the solution complies with the laws. In addition to that, the provider receives a report of blocked websites on a regular basis and can present this information to the Division of the Consumer Protection if needed.
Having added SafeDNS cloud filtering service the Internet provider met all needed requirements - included content filtering to the list of the services and escaped being fined.
Besides, the provider got an opportunity to filter out botnets, malware and phishing resources increasing all end users safety on the internet.
William C.
Senior Systems Administrator
"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."