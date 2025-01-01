Web filtering for ISPs

US internet & phone provider in search: "How to provide a cleaner and safer Internet and add extra protection against phishing, malware, and botnets?"

SafeDNS pays close attention to the regional regulations and updates the database of harmful websites to make sure the solution complies with the laws. In addition to that, the provider receives a report of blocked websites on a regular basis and can present this information to the Division of the Consumer Protection if needed.

Having added SafeDNS cloud filtering service the Internet provider met all needed requirements - included content filtering to the list of the services and escaped being fined.

Besides, the provider got an opportunity to filter out botnets, malware and phishing resources increasing all end users safety on the internet.