DNS security
and content filtering for hospitality sector

Centralized management for seamless cyber protection
and family-friendly Internet access

$3.03M

Estimated cost of data breach

$50

Cost of phishing attack

67%

Attacks targeting hospitality industry

Comprehensive Cyber Protection

Shield guests, staff, and your network from cyber threats by preventing access to malicious websites, ensuring security at every touchpoint.

Family-Friendly Wi-Fi

Block harmful content including weapons, adult material, gambling, drugs, illegal peer-to-peer, phishing, and terrorism/hate content, promoting a safe online environment while ensuring regulatory adherence.

Rapid Deployment

Implement across hundreds or thousands of locations in just 5 minutes, ensuring swift and seamless integration for immediate protection.

Sustainable DNS Resolver

With nodes worldwide capable of handling high traffic volumes, we guarantee zero latency and uninterrupted network security, providing reliability and peace of mind.

Centralized Management

Simplify administration with a single dashboard, enabling efficient management by a lone system administrator across all locations.

Trusted Partnerships
for Cybersecurity

SafeDNS, a cybersecurity leader, collaborates with partners like IWF, BPjM, Project Arachnid, and Counter Terrorism Policing
to enhance online safety.

Our commitment extends to aiding users in achieving HIPAA, CIPA, GDPR, and other compliances, providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

Cloud filtering service for protecting government provided Wi-Fi networks

SDT lngenieria, a MSP and contractor of Colombia's Ministry
of Information Technology and Communications (MinTIC), is spearheading
a large-scale project. Their goal is to provide life-changing technology:
free Wi-Fi in major parks, plazas, and tourist sites across the country.

Partnering with MinTIC, they're set to launch 290 free Wi-Fi zones, each equipped with 1-2 access points (APs) operating 24/7. Ensuring user safety is paramount. SDT lngenieria, as the ministry's contractor, selected SafeDNS to safeguard against pornography, terrorism-related sites, phishing, fraudulent resources, and sites linked to financial services.

Read the full case
1
start
free trial
Start your free trial

by selecting the appropriate option on the registration page

2
set up
in 5 minutes

Set up filtering in 5 minutes and configure all the necessary resources

3
enjoy
secure network

Check usage statistics, control site categories and enjoy a secure network

SafeDNS in numbers

SafeDNS for SMB

  • Phishing, Malware & other threats protection
  • Policy Per Individual & Group
  • AppBlocker
  • Priority Phone Support
All Features

From 0.9$

per user per month
Choose a planStart filtering
We have 6 Million Protected End Users

William C.

Senior Systems Administrator

"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."

