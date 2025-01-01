Cloud filtering service for protecting government provided Wi-Fi networks

SDT lngenieria, a MSP and contractor of Colombia's Ministry

of Information Technology and Communications (MinTIC), is spearheading

a large-scale project. Their goal is to provide life-changing technology:

free Wi-Fi in major parks, plazas, and tourist sites across the country.

Partnering with MinTIC, they're set to launch 290 free Wi-Fi zones, each equipped with 1-2 access points (APs) operating 24/7. Ensuring user safety is paramount. SDT lngenieria, as the ministry's contractor, selected SafeDNS to safeguard against pornography, terrorism-related sites, phishing, fraudulent resources, and sites linked to financial services.