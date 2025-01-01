Protect your children online

Keep your child safe online by blocking all the non-child-friendly websites.
Not only do we block inappropriate websites, but we also can filter explicit videos and images from the search result page. With SafeSearch turned on, non-child-friendly resources won't litter the search results. Your children can easily find anything they're looking for.Start filtering
an online abuse offense against a child takes place
of teenagers’ depression occurs when they often use social media
ages 8–12 are exposed to phishing and hacking
have seen pornographic content online by the age of 15
"If your network is kind of like the wild west and people just can access whatever they want, that is your biggest security weakness.
So how do we protect you from you? SafeDNS is a cloud-based DNS filter that's ridiculously easy to get set up and installed and also once installed it just kind of sits there and does its thing. You don't have to worry about it."
Choose which apps to have access to out of 80+ available with our next-generation appblocker feature. There are tons of applications to choose from: video sharing platforms, games, social networks, messaging services and more!
SafeDNS agent is the best tool to start filtering in no time. SafeDNS agents are available on Windows, Linux, MacOS, Android and IOS. Or you can add your IP address in the Settings tab to filter the Internet on a router.
William C.
Senior Systems Administrator
"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."