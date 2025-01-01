Guard against cyberthreats and safeguard your patients' data with our cloud-based DNS security solution
the average cost of a data breach
cyberattacks occur daily, equating
to nearly one attack every 39 seconds
increase, large breaches involving hacking have surged in the past four years
Ensuring compliance with HIPAA and ISO 27001 standards is imperative for healthcare organizations, given the sensitive nature of the information they handle. These regulations demand robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard patient data effectively. SafeDNS offers a comprehensive solution tailored to meet these stringent requirements, bolstering cybersecurity protocols within healthcare institutions.
Protect the organization from ransomware and other cyber threats by implementing advanced threat detection and prevention measures.
Customize web access policies based on the specific requirements and roles of different user groups or departments within the organization to ensure compliance and security.
Restrict access to non-work-related websites to minimize distractions and enhance productivity among staff while maintaining a secure online environment.
Simplify administration with a single dashboard, enabling efficient management by a lone system administrator across all locations.
With nodes worldwide capable of handling high traffic volumes, we guarantee zero latency and uninterrupted network security, providing reliability and peace of mind.
US hospitals are among the most vulnerable enterprises for hackers because of a lack of reliable cybersecurity systems, outdated equipment, and shortage of cybersecurity staff in as many as 85% of them. Our client – US Hospital Network - required an additional level of security because of the failures that occurred in the firewall, especially under a heavy load during peak operating hours. These failures caused regular problems with phishing, malware, and contained parked domains.
William C.
Senior Systems Administrator
"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."