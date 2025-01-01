Additional Level of Cybersecurity for US Hospital Network

US hospitals are among the most vulnerable enterprises for hackers because of a lack of reliable cybersecurity systems, outdated equipment, and shortage of cybersecurity staff in as many as 85% of them. Our client – US Hospital Network - required an additional level of security because of the failures that occurred in the firewall, especially under a heavy load during peak operating hours. These failures caused regular problems with phishing, malware, and contained parked domains.