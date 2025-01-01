safedns logo
DNS security solution
for healthcare

Guard against cyberthreats and safeguard your patients' data with our cloud-based DNS security solution

$10.93M

the average cost of a data breach

Over 2,200

cyberattacks occur daily, equating
to nearly one attack every 39 seconds

With a 239%

increase, large breaches involving hacking have surged in the past four years

Compliance with regulations

Ensuring compliance with HIPAA and ISO 27001 standards is imperative for healthcare organizations, given the sensitive nature of the information they handle. These regulations demand robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard patient data effectively. SafeDNS offers a comprehensive solution tailored to meet these stringent requirements, bolstering cybersecurity protocols within healthcare institutions.

Easy to use

  • Fast deployment
  • Easy management
  • Clear documentation
  • 24/7 phone, email and live chat support
Ransomware and Cyber Threats Protection

Protect the organization from ransomware and other cyber threats by implementing advanced threat detection and prevention measures.

Policy Management for User Groups or Departments

Customize web access policies based on the specific requirements and roles of different user groups or departments within the organization to ensure compliance and security.

Block Non-Work-Related Websites

Restrict access to non-work-related websites to minimize distractions and enhance productivity among staff while maintaining a secure online environment.

Centralized Management

Simplify administration with a single dashboard, enabling efficient management by a lone system administrator across all locations.

Sustainable DNS Resolver

With nodes worldwide capable of handling high traffic volumes, we guarantee zero latency and uninterrupted network security, providing reliability and peace of mind.

Additional Level of Cybersecurity for US Hospital Network

US hospitals are among the most vulnerable enterprises for hackers because of a lack of reliable cybersecurity systems, outdated equipment, and shortage of cybersecurity staff in as many as 85% of them. Our client – US Hospital Network - required an additional level of security because of the failures that occurred in the firewall, especially under a heavy load during peak operating hours. These failures caused regular problems with phishing, malware, and contained parked domains.

Start your free trial

by selecting the appropriate option on the registration page

in 5 minutes

Set up filtering in 5 minutes and configure all the necessary resources

secure network

Check usage statistics, control site categories and enjoy a secure network

SafeDNS in numbers

SafeDNS for SMB

  • Phishing, Malware & other threats protection
  • Policy Per Individual & Group
  • AppBlocker
  • Priority Phone Support
All Features

From 0.9$

per user per month
Choose a planStart filtering
We have 6 Million Protected End Users

William C.

Senior Systems Administrator

"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."

