Secure your network beyond the reach of EDR, NGFW, and IDS/IPS

SafeDNS neutralizes hidden threats like phishing, DNS tunneling, malicious scripts
on Cisco/Juniper/MikroTik, IoT attacks, and evasions of NGFW/IDS/IPS. Protect your data and infrastructure starting today

DNS Threats from Within

Employees install tools like AnyDesk or TeamViewer and click phishing links, opening direct channels to attackers. EDR can’t protect printers, IP cameras, or IoT, leaving blind spots inside your infrastructure.

Compromised Network Equipment

Exploits in Cisco IOS, Juniper Junos, and MikroTik RouterOS allow remote execution of malicious scripts. Automation tools like Ansible or Puppet can become entry points for persistent backdoors across your systems.

What Happens
When DNS Threats Go Unnoticed

1

Stealth Data Exfiltration

Malware leveraging DNS tunneling can secretly transmit sensitive data, including credentials, internal documentation, and client databases. By the time monitoring systems (SOC) and security tools (NGFW, IDS, IPS) detect activity, the data is already in the hands of attackers

2

Full Control Over Infrastructure

By exploiting vulnerabilities in network equipment (Cisco, Juniper, MikroTik), attackers gain administrative access to routers, alter access control lists (ACLs), and reroute traffic through their own servers. This activity often remains undetected by IDS/IPS systems

3

Hidden threats in IoT Segments

Network devices lacking endpoint protection agents (IP cameras, printers, SCADA controllers) become potential entry points for malware, including trojans and hidden cryptomining modules. NGFW, IDS, and IPS systems typically don’t inspect DNS traffic from such devices, automatically treating it as legitimate

4

Reputation Damage & Regulatory Fines

A single data breach can expose personal customer data-triggering lawsuits, GDPR fines of up to 4% of annual revenue, and irreparable brand damage through negative media coverage

Total DNS Protection Inside the Perimeter

One platform to block phishing, tunneling, and invisible threats that other tools miss.
We go beyond traditional tools to detect stealthy attacks, compromised devices,
and anomalous behaviors that slip past NGFW, IDS, and EDR.

Phishing & Spoofed Domains

Detects homoglyph domains like aраypal.com vs paypal.com Instantly blocks malicious URLs to stop credential theft and fraud before the page loads.

Tunneling, DGA & C2 Communication

Analyzes DNS patterns to detect encrypted payloads in subdomains.
Instant blocking of DNS tunnels and alerts SOCs of domain generation activity.

IoT and Network Equipment Control

Automatically inventories all DNS-active devices: PCs, servers, routers, printers, cameras.
Flags suspicious behaviors like high NXDOMAIN rates, large TXT queries, or abnormal request spikes.

DoS & DNS Amplification Protection

Intelligent filtering of ANY queries and QPS throttling at the DNS level.
Auto-scaling and failover architecture ensure service continuity even under attack.

Before & After: How SafeDNS Reinforces Your Perimeter

Your Network With SafeDNS

Complete DNS-layer visibility where EDR,
NGFW, and IDS fall short

Protection AspectEDR / Domain ControllerNGFWSafeDNS
Device CoverageOnly agent-based OSHTTP/S inspection only,
DNS tunneling is invisible		Covers any device making DNS requests-PCs, loT, routers
DNS Tunneling /
C2 Detection		Depends on endpoint agent, often delayedSees volume anomalies, misses DGA patternsReal-time DNS pattern analysis
and resolution-stage blocking
Network Hardware ProtectionDoesn't monitor router exploits or auto-scriptsCan't detect malicious router scripts; sees spoofed DNSDetects DNS config anomalies
and collects loCs
Early Threat DetectionTriggered only by endpoint activityDelayed response after mass Layer
7 traffic		Warns of DGA/beaconing before business impact
loT / BYOD InventoryLimited to AD/MDM devicesDoesn't identify DNS-only loT trafficAuto-inventory of all DNS clients — no agents needed
DNS DoS /
Amplification Defense		Not supported / requires hardwarePartially limits traffic but doesn't scale to DGA stormsDNS Amplification filter, geo-IP throttling, and multi-zone mitigation

What Sets SafeDNS Apart

Instant Deployment, No Hardware

Deploy in under an hour by changing DNS settings or using DNAT at the firewall. Full network coverage—no agents required

Real-Time Threat Blocking

Phishing domains, C&C servers, DGA-based traffic—all blocked instantly at resolution stage

Full Asset & Device Visibility

Get a complete, live inventory of all DNS-active devices—PCs, IoT, routers,
switches—with user, location, and domain access data

Early Attack Detection

Catch DNS tunneling, brute-force attempts, and internal compromise indicators in the first minutes of activity

SIEM & SOC-Ready

Seamless integration with your SOC
and CMDB: export IoCs, alerts,
and high-level event logs for audit
and response

Resilient, Distributed Architecture

Built for uptime: Active-Active
and Active-Passive clusters, geo-distributed zones, and multi-region failover eliminate single points
of failure

SafeDNS in numbers

73 000 000+

cyber threats blocked daily

5 Billion

daily DNS requests

20 ms

latency worldwide

We have 6 Million Protected End Users

William C.

Senior Systems Administrator

"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."

