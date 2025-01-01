Secure your network beyond the reach of EDR, NGFW, and IDS/IPS

1 Stealth Data Exfiltration Malware leveraging DNS tunneling can secretly transmit sensitive data, including credentials, internal documentation, and client databases. By the time monitoring systems (SOC) and security tools (NGFW, IDS, IPS) detect activity, the data is already in the hands of attackers

2 Full Control Over Infrastructure By exploiting vulnerabilities in network equipment (Cisco, Juniper, MikroTik), attackers gain administrative access to routers, alter access control lists (ACLs), and reroute traffic through their own servers. This activity often remains undetected by IDS/IPS systems

3 Hidden threats in IoT Segments Network devices lacking endpoint protection agents (IP cameras, printers, SCADA controllers) become potential entry points for malware, including trojans and hidden cryptomining modules. NGFW, IDS, and IPS systems typically don’t inspect DNS traffic from such devices, automatically treating it as legitimate