SafeDNS helps organizations control web access with AI-powered filtering, blocking harmful and unwanted content across 66 categories with zero hardware and minimal setup
curated content categories, from Adult to Social Media, Gaming, and more, all controlled with a single toggle
apps and ecosystems, like Netflix, Zoom, TikTok, and AWS, can be fully blocked with a single click across all devices
categorization accuracy, powered by 100+ AI/ML models for real-time threat and content filtering
SafeDNS uses an AI-powered web-filtering engine to scan and classify billions of URLs into 66 dynamic content categories, from social media and streaming to malware and phishing, so your policies automatically adapt to new threats and trends without any manual upkeep. Its machine-learning models detect emerging domains and update rules in real time, while intuitive dashboards and granular controls let you tailor filters by user, device, or location, generate on-demand compliance reports, and integrate seamlessly with your existing security stack.
To protect users on government-provided Wi-Fi, SDT Ingeniería chose SafeDNS for its reliable, regulation-compliant content filtering.
Now, 80 networks are free from web threats and inappropriate content, enabling safe access to work, education, and everyday browsing
66 web categories and 180+ apps with custom rules and user-based access control
100+ AI models auto-classify millions of domains into 66 categories,
no manual list management required
Protects any device on your LAN
or roaming via Windows/macOS/iOS/
Android agents
Protect every device, laptops, phones, tablets, IoT—on your home or office network. SafeDNS intercepts every DNS lookup and applies your policies in real time, blocking malware, adult content, self-harm sites, social media and 60+ other categories before any page ever loads
Cloud-native and ready in minutes: simply point your router or device to SafeDNS’s anycast DNS servers (or install our lightweight client). No appliances, no on-prem software, no complex setup—just set your rules once and forget it
Our AI-driven engine classifies over 116 million domains into
66 dynamic categories and maintains curated mappings
for 180+ apps. Daily ML updates mean you’re automatically shielded from new threats and unwanted content without any manual list management.
A perfect solution for that wish to comply with the CIPA, in order to receive the E-Rate Funding. Our web filtering also complies with rules and regulationsin Education from the IWF, BpjM, and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, Project Arachnid.
Moreover, Telecom providers, both fixed and mobile, need to meet their regulatory compliance obligations with solutions that can be deployed easily and with minimal on-premise equipment.
SafeDNS cloud filtering solution for ISPs is just such a solution. It takes
the burden of costly infrastructure purchases and core network changes off the operator, while still providing industry leading content filtering solutions.
Gain full visibility into your network’s web activity with SafeDNS’s powerful reporting tools. Our real-time dashboards and scheduled reports help you monitor threats, track usage trends, and enforce policy compliance across all users and locations.
Access detailed logs and app usage. Export data in PDF or CSV formats, or integrate with SIEM systems via S3 for automated threat intelligence and compliance workflows.
Set up filtering in 5 minutes and configure all the necessary resources
Check usage statistics, control site categories and enjoy a secure network
cyber threats blocked daily
daily DNS requests
latency worldwide
William C.
Senior Systems Administrator
"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."