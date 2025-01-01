Compliance

A perfect solution for that wish to comply with the CIPA, in order to receive the E-Rate Funding. Our web filtering also complies with rules and regulationsin Education from the IWF, BpjM, and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, Project Arachnid.

Moreover, Telecom providers, both fixed and mobile, need to meet their regulatory compliance obligations with solutions that can be deployed easily and with minimal on-premise equipment.

SafeDNS cloud filtering solution for ISPs is just such a solution. It takes

the burden of costly infrastructure purchases and core network changes off the operator, while still providing industry leading content filtering solutions.