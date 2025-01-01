SafeDNS vs Competitors

Learn how SafeDNS compares with other web filters and evaluate the solutions' features.
Regardless of the size of your organization, we offer 24/7 support with no additional fees. Any question, any time and from any place, we are always glad to help you. Every customer that switched from competitors to SafeDNS notices that it takes minutes (not days or weeks) to resolve tech support requests.
Despite the capabilities of our competitors, some of them are not AI-powered. SafeDNS combines both AI and ML (Machine Learning) to deliver premium filtering solutions to all types of users. Together, these technologies make SafeDNS web categorization extremely robust.
The most sustainable web filter based on the cumulative performance evaluation of DNS Resolvers from the independent labs. Relying on multiple tests from 200+ locations worldwide. You can also check the stability of our servers.
William C.
Senior Systems Administrator
"Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."