SafeDNS vs Competitors

Learn how SafeDNS compares with other web filters and evaluate the solutions' features.

SafeDNS | Pricing

What makes us stand out?

Lightning-fast support

Regardless of the size of your organization, we offer 24/7 support with no additional fees. Any question, any time and from any place, we are always glad to help you. Every customer that switched from competitors to SafeDNS notices that it takes minutes (not days or weeks) to resolve tech support requests.

AI & ML powered

Despite the capabilities of our competitors, some of them are not AI-powered. SafeDNS combines both AI and ML (Machine Learning) to deliver premium filtering solutions to all types of users. Together, these technologies make SafeDNS web categorization extremely robust.

The most sustainable web filter

The most sustainable web filter based on the cumulative performance evaluation of DNS Resolvers from the independent labs. Relying on multiple tests from 200+ locations worldwide. You can also check the stability of our servers.

Features

SafeDNS

  • Allow list only feature
  • Policy per agent
  • Customizable Filtering module for OEM
  • White labeling for resellers
  • Roaming client
    Windows & Mac
  • AppBlocker
    118
    16
  • Content Categories
    65
    71
    20
  • Archived Stats and logs
    1-2 years
    1 year
    90 days
  • Trial Period
    15 days
    14 days
  • Domain categorization
    AI & ML
  • 24/7 support
    Extra Payment
  • IPv6 Resolver
  • Cloud-based web filtering
  • Filtering in a network with local resources
  • Per-user report
  • Stable and Global Network
  • Fault tolerance system
  • Multi-tenancy
  • Pricing
    From $0.9 user/month
    From $3.7 user/month
    From $0.18 user/month

Use cases

        We have 6 Million Protected End Users

        William C.

        Senior Systems Administrator

        "Excellent protection against malicious websites. Easy to set up and configure and protects malicious sites with harmful coding. Applocker is also a great feature."

